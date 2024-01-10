Jennifer Lopez Embraces Marital History in New Music Video ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Twenty-seven years after her first walk down the aisle, Jennifer Lopez is showcasing her history of multiple marriages in a playful and poignant manner. In her new music video for the single ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ Lopez marries three different grooms, including notable dancer Derek Hough, and hosts a mass line dance with wedding guests. The video, which premiered on Wednesday, is a clever homage to her real-life and cinematic history with weddings.

A Nostalgic Journey Through Marital History

Directed by Dave Meyers, who previously collaborated with Lopez on her early 2000s hits, the video is a nostalgic journey through the singer’s marital history. It playfully references her roles in popular movies like ‘The Wedding Planner’ and ‘Marry Me.’ Apart from her on-screen love stories, the video also nods towards Lopez’s personal life, notably her marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and her recent marriage to Ben Affleck in July 2022.

‘Can’t Get Enough’: A Reggae-Influenced Love Song

The song ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is a delightful blend of modern pop and classic reggae, sampling Alton Ellis’s 1960s classic ‘I’m Still in Love with You’ and Marcia Aitken’s 1977 version. This lead single from Lopez’s upcoming album ‘This Is Me Now,’ scheduled for release on February 16, encapsulates the singer’s love for love songs and the positive energy they imbibe. Ben Affleck, who she reunited with in 2021 after ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, contributed ideas for the video, as someone who intimately understands her story.

Lopez’s Upcoming Album: ‘This Is Me Now’

With ‘This Is Me Now,’ Lopez is set to take listeners on a personal journey from heartbreak to love. The album will also be accompanied by a visual story on Amazon Prime and a deluxe edition with exclusive photos. In addition to her music, Lopez has also entered a Nuyorican partnership with BMG, further expanding her footprint in the entertainment industry. As Jennifer Lopez embraces and satirizes her marital history with ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘This Is Me Now.’