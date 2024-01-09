en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Boucheron at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Boucheron at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The spotlight was undeniably on Jennifer Lopez as she graced the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with an ensemble that perfectly encapsulated her personal style and love for glittering accessories. Dressed in a custom-made pink gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, the pop superstar demonstrated her well-documented affinity for ‘bling,’ further enhancing her look with dazzling Boucheron jewels from its hummingbird-inspired Hopi collection.

A Gown that Captivates

Designed by Nicole + Felicia, the exquisite gown was a sight to behold. It featured a corseted bodice embellished with oversized roses and an extensive train, a design element that added a touch of drama to the singer’s overall look. However, it was the choice of color that truly made the ensemble stand out. Pink, a hue Jennifer Lopez is particularly fond of, was the dominant color – a sentiment echoed by her personal stylist, Rob Zangardi.

Dazzling in Boucheron

The artist’s ensemble was further accentuated by sparkling Boucheron jewels from the Hopi collection, inspired by hummingbirds. The jewelry included two pear-shaped morganites on her ears, a 34-carat oval morganite on her finger, and a diamond Hopi hummingbird. The choice of pink morganite stones perfectly complemented her custom gown’s puffy design, reflecting her knack for integrating striking pieces into her red carpet ensembles.

The Personal Touch

The stylists revealed an intriguing detail about the collection’s personal significance for Jennifer, hinting at a connection to her upcoming album. This insight further underscores her approach to dressing for the red carpet, where she often merges her love for striking, eye-catching jewelry with elements of personal flair. The singer, best known for her hit ‘Jenny From the Block,’ once again demonstrated her ability to captivate an audience, not just with her music, but with her unique fashion choices as well.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Uttoxeter's Folk Dancing Tradition Faces Extinction: A Call for New Blood
The Uttoxeter Heart of Oak Morris Dancers, a community pillar with seven decades of folk dancing tradition, is grappling with an alarming scarcity of performers. With merely eight regular dancers, the group is struggling to stage performances, a predicament that has triggered a desperate call for new members to step in and keep the folk
Uttoxeter's Folk Dancing Tradition Faces Extinction: A Call for New Blood
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
7 mins ago
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
Kishori Shahane Vij Celebrates Hindi Language; Discusses Role in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
8 mins ago
Kishori Shahane Vij Celebrates Hindi Language; Discusses Role in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
'Mothers' Instinct': Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway's Emotional Battle in 1960s Suburbia
5 mins ago
'Mothers' Instinct': Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway's Emotional Battle in 1960s Suburbia
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
6 mins ago
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
Seattle-Based Mägi Ensemble Embarks on Baltic Music Tour in Estonia
6 mins ago
Seattle-Based Mägi Ensemble Embarks on Baltic Music Tour in Estonia
Latest Headlines
World News
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
43 seconds
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
1 min
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
1 min
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
3 mins
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
3 mins
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
4 mins
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
6 mins
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
6 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
6 mins
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app