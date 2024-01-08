en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Golden Globes Amid Controversy; ‘Oppenheimer’ Sweeps Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Golden Globes Amid Controversy; ‘Oppenheimer’ Sweeps Awards

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez, the ever-radiant star, made a memorable appearance. The red carpet was set ablaze with her pastel pink gown, a strapless sweetheart neckline masterpiece embellished with flower petal-inspired puffy sleeves. Despite her solo walk, the lens did catch her in a brief moment with her husband, Ben Affleck, just before they entered the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Red Carpet Controversy

An interview question, however, stole some of the spotlight from Lopez’s stunning ensemble. The question, which asked the star how she knew her marriage to Affleck would be her last, was met with a humorous response from Lopez. She made a reference to intuition, a subtle but witty rejoinder, that nonetheless ignited a firestorm on social media. Critics were quick to label the question ‘cringe’ and ‘inappropriate,’ even going as far as shaming the interviewer for the insensitive query.

Lopez’s Eye-Catching Ensemble

But nothing could detract from the elegance of Lopez’s attire. Complementing her pastel pink gown was a pink crystal-covered clutch and a wonderfully executed monochromatic makeup look. This was a night when Lopez, once again, proved her impeccable taste and classic, bold styling.

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates The Golden Globes

As for the awards, ‘Oppenheimer’ stole the show, winning Best Motion Picture Drama, with its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. each bagging Best Performance awards. Other accolades went to ‘The Boy and the Heron’ for Best Animated Motion Picture and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ for Best Non-English Language Film. Notable acting awards were given to Colman Domingo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Giamatti, while ‘The Bear’ claimed Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

