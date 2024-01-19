Jennifer Lopez and Dolby Laboratories Unite for 'Love More in Dolby' Campaign

Renowned artist Jennifer Lopez is joining forces with Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a San Francisco-based company specializing in immersive entertainment technologies, for a global brand campaign, 'Love More in Dolby'. The initiative, designed to propel her latest single 'Can't Get Enough' and her first studio album in a decade, 'This is Me...Now', aims to foster a deeper emotional connection between fans and her music.

Immersive Music Experience with Dolby Atmos

The campaign underscores the transformative power of Dolby Atmos, a state-of-the-art technology lauded for its ability to bring out intricate details in music, thereby creating a deeply immersive listening experience. Both the single and the album will be available in Dolby Atmos, granting fans a groundbreaking way to experience music. The 'Love More in Dolby' campaign also features a commercial directed by Colin Tilley that deeply explores the capacity of Dolby Atmos to revolutionize the music listening experience.

A Decade's Wait Ends, 'This is Me...Now'

'This is Me...Now' is a perfect blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop genres. The album, recorded at Lopez's Los Angeles home, boasts a star-studded lineup of hit producers. Accompanied by 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story', the album forms an exceptional body of work. The Dolby Atmos technology ensures that listeners can experience the raw emotion and intricate details of Jennifer's story as she intended.

Love More in Dolby: Beyond Music

Beyond promoting Jennifer's music, the 'Love More in Dolby' campaign is also a celebration of Dolby's advanced audio and video innovations, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Through this initiative, Dolby aims to elevate audiences' entertainment experience. In addition to the music, Dolby is hosting a sweepstakes offering fans the opportunity to win special Dolby experiences, including a trip to Las Vegas for a Dolby Live VIP Experience, a Dolby Home Theater setup, and tickets to Dolby Cinema. The campaign runs through 2024, uniting fans and music enthusiasts with Jennifer's music and Dolby's cutting-edge technologies.