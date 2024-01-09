Jennifer Lopez Affirms her Lifelong Partnership with Ben Affleck

In a heartfelt declaration during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez, 54, affirms her confidence in her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51. The renowned artist confidently shared that Affleck is her lifelong partner, a sentiment that has blossomed following their 2022 nuptials. This comes after the couple rekindled their romance, a love story that initially began more than 20 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez’s Certainty About Her Marriage

Lopez’s conviction about her relationship with Affleck was palpable as she discussed their bond. She noted that recognizing ‘the one’ is a distinct feeling of certainty, starkly contrasting moments in life when that assurance is missing. Despite experiencing three previous marriages that did not last, Lopez remains sanguine in her current relationship. Her previous marriages include her union with Marc Anthony, the father of her 15-year-old twins, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa.

Affleck’s Support in Lopez’s Musical Journey

Lopez also delved into her upcoming album ‘This Is Me… Now’, discussing how her relationship with Affleck has inspired some of the included songs. Affleck, she shares, is supportive of her expressing their love life through her music. He views her as an artist and is her ‘biggest fan and supporter’. This mutual admiration and support underpin their strong partnership and further cement Lopez’s confidence in their marriage.