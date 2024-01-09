en English
Jennifer Lopez Affirms her Lifelong Partnership with Ben Affleck

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Jennifer Lopez Affirms her Lifelong Partnership with Ben Affleck

In a heartfelt declaration during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez, 54, affirms her confidence in her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51. The renowned artist confidently shared that Affleck is her lifelong partner, a sentiment that has blossomed following their 2022 nuptials. This comes after the couple rekindled their romance, a love story that initially began more than 20 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez’s Certainty About Her Marriage

Lopez’s conviction about her relationship with Affleck was palpable as she discussed their bond. She noted that recognizing ‘the one’ is a distinct feeling of certainty, starkly contrasting moments in life when that assurance is missing. Despite experiencing three previous marriages that did not last, Lopez remains sanguine in her current relationship. Her previous marriages include her union with Marc Anthony, the father of her 15-year-old twins, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa.

Affleck’s Support in Lopez’s Musical Journey

Lopez also delved into her upcoming album ‘This Is Me… Now’, discussing how her relationship with Affleck has inspired some of the included songs. Affleck, she shares, is supportive of her expressing their love life through her music. He views her as an artist and is her ‘biggest fan and supporter’. This mutual admiration and support underpin their strong partnership and further cement Lopez’s confidence in their marriage.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

