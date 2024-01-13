Jennifer Lawrence’s LA Dinner and Golden Globes Experience: A Reunion and Recollections

Acclaimed actress Jennifer Lawrence and her spouse, Cooke Maroney, were recently seen enjoying sushi at Los Angeles’ esteemed Sushi Park restaurant. The restaurant, nestled in West Hollywood, is a beloved haunt of celebrities. Lawrence donned a casual ensemble consisting of a black shirt, relaxed-fit jeans, and an oversized leather blazer. Maroney, on the other hand, sported a sleek black sweater and pants combo.

A Golden Globes Get-Together

The power couple, primarily based in New York, found themselves in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes ceremony. Lawrence was in the run for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in “No Hard Feelings.” However, the coveted award was secured by her friend, Emma Stone. Post the event, the duo, along with Maroney, were seen sharing a meal.

Reunion with a Hunger Games Co-Star

The Golden Globes also facilitated a warm reunion between Lawrence and her “Hunger Games” co-actor, Lenny Kravitz. Their camaraderie dates back to the blockbuster franchise where Lawrence personified the resilient Katniss and Kravitz portrayed the character of Cinna. Kravitz, in conversation with a reporter from Variety, conveyed his delight at this unexpected reunion, acknowledging that they hadn’t crossed paths in quite some time.

Recollections of a Winter Wedding

Furthermore, Lawrence reminisced about her 2019 wedding to Maroney during an interview with E! News. Contrary to her expectations, Lawrence confessed that her stint as a bride was more stressful than enjoyable. She expressed concerns over her guests’ comfort during the winter wedding, specifically fretting over them feeling cold.