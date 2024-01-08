en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Hails RHOSLC Finale as Best Reality TV Ending

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Jennifer Lawrence Hails RHOSLC Finale as Best Reality TV Ending

Jennifer Lawrence, the acclaimed actress and self-confessed Bravo enthusiast, has marked the finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ (RHOSLC) Season 4 as the best she’s ever witnessed in reality television. Her commendation came during her stint on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The Reality TV Finale That Shook Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence’s fascination with the RHOSLC finale was fueled primarily by the startling revelation of Heather Gay’s co-star, Monica Garcia, being implicated in an Instagram account that trolled the show’s cast. The suspense and unexpected turn of events held Lawrence in thrall, leading her to watch the finale immediately, spurred by the chatter within her friend circle. In spite of being late to the party, she opted to watch the episode sober, as part of her dietary regimen for the Globes.

Lawrence’s Preferences in The Real Housewives Franchise

While Lawrence has a penchant for RHOSLC, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ranks higher on her preference list. The actress also expressed her anticipation for the reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ (RHONY) for its 14th season. Initially beset with concerns over the revamp, she now seems relieved and believes the newly introduced cast has the right ‘personality disorder’ to drive the show forward. However, Lawrence did express regret over the discontinuation of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’, which Bravo cancelled after five successful seasons in 2021.

Anticipation for Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Moreover, Lawrence is also eagerly looking forward to the new season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. The forthcoming season is set to grapple with the ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal, adding to the actress’s anticipation. The interview concluded with a teaser, encouraging viewers to tune in to the full video for more of Lawrence’s insights on Bravo shows.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Golden Globes 2024: Celebrating a Spectrum of Talent Across Film and Television
With the 81st annual Golden Globes having unfolded, a constellation of talent across film and television genres has dazzled the world. From captivating performances to masterful storytelling, the award winners have painted a panorama of artistic excellence. Triumph in Motion Picture — Drama In the realm of drama, Lily Gladstone has emerged victorious, earning the
Golden Globes 2024: Celebrating a Spectrum of Talent Across Film and Television
Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins
9 mins ago
Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
9 mins ago
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts' Space Adventure Turns Perilous in Sensational She-Hulk 4
6 mins ago
She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts' Space Adventure Turns Perilous in Sensational She-Hulk 4
Elizabeth Debicki discusses her portrayal of Princess Diana at the 2024 Golden Globes
7 mins ago
Elizabeth Debicki discusses her portrayal of Princess Diana at the 2024 Golden Globes
Philippine Showbiz's New Wave: Rising Stars Poised for Breakthrough in 2024
7 mins ago
Philippine Showbiz's New Wave: Rising Stars Poised for Breakthrough in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System
1 min
Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
1 min
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
2 mins
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
2 mins
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
2 mins
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
5 mins
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
6 mins
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
20 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app