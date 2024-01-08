Jennifer Lawrence Hails RHOSLC Finale as Best Reality TV Ending

Jennifer Lawrence, the acclaimed actress and self-confessed Bravo enthusiast, has marked the finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ (RHOSLC) Season 4 as the best she’s ever witnessed in reality television. Her commendation came during her stint on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The Reality TV Finale That Shook Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence’s fascination with the RHOSLC finale was fueled primarily by the startling revelation of Heather Gay’s co-star, Monica Garcia, being implicated in an Instagram account that trolled the show’s cast. The suspense and unexpected turn of events held Lawrence in thrall, leading her to watch the finale immediately, spurred by the chatter within her friend circle. In spite of being late to the party, she opted to watch the episode sober, as part of her dietary regimen for the Globes.

Lawrence’s Preferences in The Real Housewives Franchise

While Lawrence has a penchant for RHOSLC, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ranks higher on her preference list. The actress also expressed her anticipation for the reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ (RHONY) for its 14th season. Initially beset with concerns over the revamp, she now seems relieved and believes the newly introduced cast has the right ‘personality disorder’ to drive the show forward. However, Lawrence did express regret over the discontinuation of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’, which Bravo cancelled after five successful seasons in 2021.

Anticipation for Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Moreover, Lawrence is also eagerly looking forward to the new season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. The forthcoming season is set to grapple with the ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal, adding to the actress’s anticipation. The interview concluded with a teaser, encouraging viewers to tune in to the full video for more of Lawrence’s insights on Bravo shows.