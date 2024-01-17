Jennifer Coolidge Joins Cast of Minecraft Movie

Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge, celebrated for her comedic roles in early 2000s movies like the American Pie series and Legally Blonde, has been cast in the long-awaited Minecraft movie. The report first surfaced on Deadline and was subsequently confirmed by Warner Bros. While Coolidge's specific role remains under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating a performance infused with her unique comedic flair.

A Star-Studded Cast

The Minecraft movie features an ensemble cast that includes Hollywood heavyweights such as Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Jack Black, in particular, has confirmed his participation via an Instagram post, with rumors suggesting he will play the character Steve.

Coolidge's Career Resurgence

Her casting in the Minecraft movie comes amid a successful resurgence in Coolidge's career. Her standout performance in HBO's The White Lotus, a role that earned her Emmy awards for both seasons she appeared in, has solidified her as a powerful force in the industry. As fans continue to appreciate her on-screen charm and comedic talent, the Minecraft movie will likely serve as another significant project in her flourishing career.

The Minecraft Movie: A Long-Awaited Adaptation

Directed by Jared Hess, the Minecraft movie has been in development since 2014 and began filming in December. Set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025, the film is an adaptation of the best-selling video game from Mojang Studios, boasting 300 million copies sold and close to 140 million monthly active players. The film joins a growing list of video game adaptations, such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the TV series The Last of Us, which have enjoyed substantial success.