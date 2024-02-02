Jennifer Coolidge Honors Garrett Morris; Global Celebrity Sightings Buzz

The global entertainment industry has been abuzz with celebrity sightings and events, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans worldwide. A highlight among these was actress Jennifer Coolidge honoring comedian Garrett Morris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 1st, 2024.

Coolidge Honors Morris with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Known for his work on 'Saturday Night Live' and various TV shows, Morris was celebrated by his colleagues from the entertainment industry at the star-studded event. Coolidge took the stage to speak about his gratitude and the impact he had on her during their time co-starring on '2 Broke Girls.' The ceremony, which also marked his 87th birthday, was a testament to Morris's significant contributions to TV comedy.

Celebrity Sightings Across the Globe

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum made an appearance at a Miami event. In New York, 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Kenan Thompson was seen enjoying a meal with his co-stars. Over in England, Queen Camilla displayed her caring side as she engaged with children at a service in Bath Abbey.

Stars made waves this week, with Jennifer Coolidge celebrating Garrett Morris in Hollywood and Paris Hilton appearing alongside her husband, Carter Reum, in Miami. Meanwhile, across the pond, Queen Camilla engaged with children during a service commemorating the 850th anniversary of St John's Foundation in Bath, England.

Explore the top celebrity moments captured this week. Return for more A-list updates tomorrow. During the ceremony, Coolidge expressed admiration for Morris, stating, "Beyond all of Garrett’s accomplishments, his true gift is who he is as a human being." She recounted moments from their time on a sitcom together, highlighting Morris's gratitude for every moment in his acting career, contrasting it with her own initial lack of appreciation.