Jennifer Coolidge Cast in Upcoming Live-Action 'Minecraft' Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, acclaimed for her recent role in 'The White Lotus,' has been announced as a new addition to the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated live-action 'Minecraft' movie by Warner Bros. The movie, currently being filmed in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, is set to hit the big screens on April 4, 2025.

Advertisment

Bringing Minecraft to Life

Coolidge joins a formidable ensemble that includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The details of the plot and the specific roles of each cast member are being meticulously guarded, adding a layer of intrigue to the movie's pre-release buzz. Director Jared Hess, known for his creative flair, has expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge of transforming a game with a minimal storyline into a compelling movie.

A Star on the Rise

Advertisment

With her recent Emmy win and the popularity surge following her performance in 'The White Lotus,' Coolidge's inclusion in the cast is a statement of intent. The game 'Minecraft' has enjoyed unrivaled success worldwide, and bringing such a high-profile actress on board is a clear bid by Warner Bros. to replicate that success on the big screen.

Aiming for Box Office Success

Warner Bros. aims to emulate the success of similar ventures such as 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and 'Barbie.' The studio has a keen eye on the lucrative potential of adapting popular video games into movies. With an existing fan base and the international fame of the cast members, the studio is set for a potential box-office hit.