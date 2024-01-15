en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Rocks Iconic ‘The Rachel’ Haircut at Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Jennifer Aniston Rocks Iconic ‘The Rachel’ Haircut at Critics Choice Awards

Los Angeles was aglow with stars as the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards unfolded, but it was Jennifer Aniston who stole the spotlight with a nostalgic nod to her iconic ‘The Rachel’ haircut. Aniston’s striking appearance was complemented by a fashion-forward ensemble, a black bustier top with matching pants, accessorized with a ring and earrings. The star was at the event in support of ‘The Morning Show,’ a series she stars in, which received six nominations, including the coveted Best Drama Series.

‘The Morning Show’ Leads the Nominations

The star-studded ceremony saw ‘The Morning Show,’ in which Aniston plays a leading role, receive six nominations, leading the television contenders. Aniston’s co-star, Reese Witherspoon, was also among the nominees in the best actress category, adding to the show’s impressive haul. Both stars posed together at the ceremony, a testament to their on and off-screen camaraderie.

A Night of Surprises and Recognition

As the evening unfolded, key winners emerged across categories. Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for ‘Poor Things,’ while Paul Giamatti’s performance in ‘The Holdovers’ earned him the Best Actor accolade, an unexpected win over Cillian Murphy. The drama series ‘Succession’ claimed the Best Drama Series title, underscoring its popularity among critics and audiences alike.

Impromptu Acceptance and High-Profile Moments

The ceremony was not without its fair share of high-profile moments. Among them was the surprise on-air segment initiated by the host, Chelsea Handler, prompting Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig to accept the Best Comedy award for ‘Barbie’ with impromptu speeches. The film, which had a record-breaking 18 nominations, added a sense of spontaneity and humor to the proceedings, marking it as a night to remember.

In all, the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in film and television for the year 2023, with a blend of surprises, recognition, and memorable moments, underpinning the industry’s resilience and creativity in a challenging year.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

