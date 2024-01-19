Jennifer Aniston Recalls Awkward Kiss with Will Poulter: A Look at On-Screen Intimacy

It was an awkward moment that etched itself into Hollywood folklore - the on-screen kiss between Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter in the hit film 'We're The Millers'. Aniston, a seasoned actress known for her high-profile relationships and on-screen chemistry with Hollywood's leading men, found herself in an uncomfortable situation. She was slated to kiss co-star Will Poulter, who was a mere 19 years old at the time, while she was 45. The age difference, while not illegal, was enough to make Aniston joke about the kiss feeling borderline illegal.

Managing Awkwardness with Humor and Professionalism

Aniston and Poulter navigated the awkwardness with grace and humor. Despite the discomfort, the kiss was not only filmed but also went on to win 'Best Kiss' at the MTV Movie Awards, reflecting the professional commitment both actors brought to their roles. Poulter, who has since matured into a sought-after actor with roles in films like 'The Bear', recalls the experience positively. He has expressed gratitude towards Aniston for her support and care during the filming.

The Need for an Intimacy Coordinator

The uncomfortable situation highlighted the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on set, a role that Poulter thinks would have been beneficial during filming. An intimacy coordinator helps navigate scenes of a sexual nature, ensuring comfort and consent for all parties involved, and has increasingly become a norm in Hollywood.

Speculations of a Reunion

As Poulter steps into his 30s, there's speculation brewing about a possible on-screen reunion between him and Aniston. The former co-stars shared a unique chemistry that captivated audiences, and with the awkwardness of their age difference now a thing of the past, fans are eager to see if the two could recreate their award-winning on-screen magic in a less uncomfortable setting.