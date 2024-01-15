Jennifer Aniston Captivates Critics Choice Awards with 'Black Swan Goes Girl Boss' Ensemble

Renowned actress Jennifer Aniston geared up for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with a noteworthy style statement that captured the attention of her online followers and red carpet spectators alike. Nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show, Aniston chose a custom ensemble by luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana to make a lasting impression.

Advertisment

Embracing 'Black Swan Goes Girl Boss'

The 54-year-old actress's choice of attire was a stunning black strapless jumpsuit that boasted a unique layered feathered top, slim trousers, and a matching satin belt. The belt's feature - a dramatic floor-length side train - added a contemporary twist to her look. This ensemble was aptly described as radiating 'Black Swan Goes Girl Boss' vibes, underlining the blend of elegance and empowerment in Aniston's fashion choice for the event.

Behind the Scenes with Aniston

Advertisment

Aniston took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her outfit fitting and glam process. She showcased her stunning Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit, custom feathered bustier top, tailored pants, satin heels, and exquisite jewels by De Beers. Her final look was complemented by a 'sexy' new hairstyle, dubbed 'The Rachel 2.0', created by her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan.

More Than Just Fashion

While Aniston's fashion choice was a major talking point, her presence at the Critics Choice Awards also highlighted her acting prowess. She was nominated for her performance in The Morning Show, a testament to her ongoing relevance and talent in the entertainment industry. Other attendees at the event included Reese Witherspoon, also clad in black, and Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The discussion also veered towards Aniston's choice of footwear and her overall appearance, but it was her unique ensemble and the 'Black Swan Goes Girl Boss' spirit that truly stole the limelight.