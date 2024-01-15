en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards

At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, a heartfelt reunion took place between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The duo, revered for their roles in The Morning Show, were observed sharing a warm embrace on the red carpet, thereby commemorating their longstanding friendship which originated from their stint as sisters on the sitcom Friends in 2000.

Sparkling Stars on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston, at the age of 54, drew attention with her black bustier top featuring a flowing train. On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon, 47, graced the event in a Celine gown enhanced with an asymmetrical bow and a leg slit. Although they both received nominations for Best Actress in a Drama Series, the award was presented to Sarah Snook for her commendable performance in Succession. However, their Morning Show co-star, Billy Crudup, managed to bag the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

High Spirits and Mutual Respect

In a recent discussion with Variety, both Aniston and Witherspoon articulated their mutual respect and expressed their gratitude for having the opportunity to continue working at such a remarkable level in the industry. The Critics Choice Awards also acknowledged Oppenheimer as the Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan was conferred with the Best Director award. Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor for The Holdovers, and Emma Stone was recognized as the Best Actress for Poor Things.

A Night of Surprises and Recognitions

The event was marked by some notable recognitions, with the film Barbie being awarded Best Comedy. The Bear showed a dominant performance in the television comedy categories. Despite the nods for The Morning Show, it was Succession that won in the major categories. The event was a grand culmination, with the blockbuster film Oppenheimer bagging the top honor of Best Picture and the maximum awards of the night, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

