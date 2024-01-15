Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Playfully Invite Pedro Pascal to Join 'The Morning Show'

On the night of the Critics Choice Awards, a spontaneous proposition made headlines as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the celebrated co-stars of Apple TV+'s acclaimed drama 'The Morning Show', invited actor Pedro Pascal to join the series for its highly anticipated fourth season. The unscripted discussion unfolded during an interview with KTLA anchors, where Aniston inquired if Pascal was interested in being part of the show, and Witherspoon followed up regarding his availability.

A Humorous Exchange

Adding to the playful nature of the conversation, Aniston hinted at a fitting role for Pascal within the series. Pascal, known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Mandalorian', responded with a dose of humor. He jested that he would be open to the idea, provided his role entailed romantic involvement with the characters, even going as far as joking about 'sleeping with everyone on the show'.

The Morning Show's Future

The third season of 'The Morning Show' recently concluded with significant plot developments, such as the suspension of UBA's sale and the aftermath of the insurrection. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt has confirmed that the writing for the next season has already commenced, and it will address the aftermath of these pivotal events. The addition of Pascal to the cast could bring a fresh dynamic to the series, much to the excitement of its avid viewers.

A Collaborative Environment

In a previous interview with Variety, Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Witherspoon, extolled the collaborative and communicative environment on set. She highlighted how these attributes have contributed to the show's success and its resonance with audiences worldwide. The potential inclusion of Pascal in the cast could further enhance the series' captivating narrative and character dynamics, promising an intriguing fourth season.