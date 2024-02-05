Jenna Ortega Takes Center Stage in Doritos Dinamita's Debut Super Bowl Commercial

When the clock hits the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, 2024, viewers will be treated to an exciting, flavor-packed spectacle featuring the debut of Doritos Dinamita's new line of rolled chip flavors. Starring in this first-ever Super Bowl commercial for Doritos is Jenna Ortega, known for her role in the series 'Wednesday'. Alongside her, playing the roles of fictional grandmothers Dina and Mita, are Patricia Mauceri and Olivia Negron. Completing the cast is Danny Ramirez, adding to the chaotic and humorous chase through a grocery store for the coveted last bag of Doritos Dinamita.

The Chase for the Ultimate Snack

The commercial showcases a unique blend of humor and action as Ortega, her on-screen grandmothers, and Ramirez engage in a lively chase. The grandmothers, despite their age, display impressive agility and wit as they outsmart Ramirez in their pursuit of the spicy snack. In the midst of the chase, the advertisement creatively highlights the new Doritos Dinamita flavors, leaving the audience craving for more.

A Nostalgic Return and Celebration of Culture

Ortega's participation in the commercial marks a nostalgic return to her acting roots in commercials. The actress expressed joy over her return to commercial acting and praised the ad for its celebration of Latin culture. Drawing from her own Latina background, Ortega highlights the significance of featuring her on-screen grandmothers and co-star Ramirez in the ad, helping to connect with Latin and Hispanic cultures.

Explosive New Flavors

While the chase for the last bag of Doritos Dinamita forms the main narrative, the commercial subtly introduces the expanded lineup of the snack's flavors. The new varieties include Flamin' Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime, joining the original Chile Limon flavor. The chips are available in the classic rolled form and a new stick option, available online and at major stores for fans to enjoy.

In addition to Ortega, Patricia Mauceri, Olivia Negron, and Danny Ramirez, the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl commercial features other celebrities like Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott, and Elton John, making it a must-watch event during the highly anticipated game.