Arts & Entertainment

Jenna Ortega Shines in Winter White Ensemble at Film Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Jenna Ortega Shines in Winter White Ensemble at Film Festival

Acclaimed actress Jenna Ortega, hailed for her portrayal of Wednesday in the Netflix series, made a captivating appearance at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California. The occasion was the world premiere of her new drama thriller ‘Miller’s Girl’. Ortega, known for her characteristic goth-inspired fashion, made a striking departure from her usual style, opting for an all-white ensemble that commanded attention.

A Winter White Ensemble

Her outfit, a micro-mini dress from Valentino’s latest collection, fused fashion and artistry, with a tasteful nod to the corsage trend. Delicately placed flowers elegantly served as sophisticated versions of nipple pasties, giving her look an avant-garde edge. Her commitment to the winter whites trend didn’t stop at her dress; it extended to her accessories.

Accessorizing the Look

She chose Christian Louboutin heels, pearl earrings, a pearl bracelet, and a silk choker necklace, all in white. Even her nails bore the mark of this trend, with white French tips adorning her fingers. This ensemble marked a noticeable shift from her previous dark-themed red carpet looks, showcasing her versatility in fashion.

From Dark Goth to Winter White

While Ortega’s previous appearances typically embraced a dark academia aesthetic, this event saw her embracing the winter whites trend. This transformation not only showcased her ability to break away from her on-screen persona of Wednesday Addams but also highlighted her fashion-forward approach and willingness to embrace new trends.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

