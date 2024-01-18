Jenna Ortega Thrilled to Film Beetlejuice 2, Expresses Excitement

Actress Jenna Ortega has shared her exhilaration over filming the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic, Beetlejuice, describing the experience as 'some of the most fun' she's ever had on a set. The revelation came during a recent interview at the Emmy Awards. Ortega, who portrays the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2, lauded the film's practical visual effects, emphasizing the minimal use of CGI and the richness of handmade sets.

Embracing the Tangible Over the Digital

The young actress expressed her satisfaction with the tangible aspects of the set, which provided an instant gratification that digital effects often lack. This approach to film production, she noted, is reflective of the film's director, Tim Burton, who is known for his penchant for practical effects over digital enhancements in his cinematic creations.

The Cast: A Blend of Old and New

The upcoming film brings back original cast members Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, along with Catherine O'Hara. New additions to the cast include seasoned actors Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the eponymous Beetlejuice, echoed Ortega's sentiments in a previous interview, emphasizing the fun and creative process that defined the film's production—an experience reminiscent of the original's making.

Anticipation for Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice 2, set to hit the screens on September 6th, is anticipated not just by fans of the original, but by the cast as well. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, with Ortega's enthusiasm during her interview being just one example. As fans eagerly await the film's release, it is clear that the magic of Beetlejuice—both in its story and its production—is very much alive and well.