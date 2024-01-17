Jenna Ortega Debunks Viral Rumors of Dating Johnny Depp

Actress Jenna Ortega, known for her starring role in Netflix's Wednesday, has publicly dispelled rumors about her purported romantic relationship with iconic actor Johnny Depp. The 20-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to address the speculation that had virally spread on the internet, causing quite a stir in the entertainment industry.

Origination of the Rumors

The rumor appears to have originated from a post on the social media platform Deux Moi, a notorious hotbed for celebrity gossip. However, Deux Moi has been criticized for its tendency to circulate rumors without verifying the validity of the sources. This incident serves as a critical reminder of the blurred lines between authentic reporting and wild speculation that run rampant in the digital age.

Ortega's Response to the Rumors

Ortega categorically denied any romantic involvement with Johnny Depp, expressing her frustration and disappointment at the circulation of such falsehood. She emphasized that she had never met or worked with Depp, thereby quashing the rumors in no uncertain terms. Ortega urged her fans and followers to exercise discernment before spreading unverified news, highlighting the dangers of unchecked gossip.

Doubt Cast on Other Rumors

News outlets, including The Daily Mail, had inadvertently lent credibility to the rumor by suggesting a connection between Ortega and Depp through Tim Burton, a frequent collaborator with Depp and the director of Wednesday. However, Ortega's vehement denial casts doubt on separate rumors of Depp's potential involvement in a sequel to Beetlejuice, another project associated with both Burton and Ortega.

This incident underscores Ortega's openly expressed mistrust of social media, its manipulative nature, and its potential to erode personal authenticity. It also illuminates the dangers of mob mentality, where an unverified piece of information can snowball into a widely accepted truth, perpetuating a cycle of misinformation.