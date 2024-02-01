Jelly Roll Shocks in New Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Jelly Roll, the artist celebrated for his song 'Save Me,' takes center stage in a new Super Bowl advertisement for Uber Eats. In a humorous 15-second teaser, Jelly Roll, playing a character, is struck with disbelief at the sight of face tattoos in his reflection. As he returns items to a bathroom cabinet, he notices the tattoos, sparking a moment of comic shock. He questions aloud what happened to his face and expresses distaste for the tattoos. The commercial concludes with a memorable tagline, 'Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.'

Super Bowl 58 and Uber Eats

Aligned with the broadcast of Super Bowl 58 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, the advertisement is set to make an impression. CBS, the broadcasting partner for the event, will ensure the commercial reaches a global audience. The spot leverages Jelly Roll's popularity and the Super Bowl's massive viewership to promote Uber Eats, a leading player in the food delivery service industry.

Jelly Roll's Rising Stardom

While Jelly Roll's acting skills are in the limelight in the Super Bowl commercial, his musical prowess remains unchallenged. His latest single, 'Halfway to Hell,' is making strides towards the top 30 on the country charts, reinforcing his position in the music industry. Apart from the upcoming Super Bowl, Jelly Roll is also in the running for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the forthcoming Grammys, adding to his growing list of accolades.

Heightened Speculations

With the release of the commercial teaser, speculations are rife among fans. The possibility of Jelly Roll performing during the Super Bowl halftime show is a topic of heated discussion. Adding fuel to the speculation, Usher, who is confirmed to perform at the halftime show, teased special guest appearances by big names in the music industry. Fans are left in suspense, eagerly waiting to see if Jelly Roll will join Usher on the Super Bowl stage.