Arts & Entertainment

Jelly Roll Lifts Seacrest and Spirits in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Jelly Roll Lifts Seacrest and Spirits in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

In a soul-stirring moment of spontaneity during the live broadcast of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,’ country music star Jelly Roll, born as Jason Bradley DeFord, embraced the show’s host in a genuine show of affection. An image that is as fresh as the newly minted 2024, Jelly Roll, in his exuberance, lifted Seacrest off the ground as cameras rolled, capturing a moment now frozen in time and rapidly circulating on social media platforms.

A Viral Moment

The warmth of the interaction, free from the trappings of showbiz pretense, struck a chord with viewers. The hug, which saw Seacrest lifted off the ground, was quickly immortalized in a GIF, courtesy of Seacrest himself. Succumbing to the clamor of fans, the host shared the GIF on his Instagram Story, inadvertently giving the moment a second wind and bolstering its viral appeal.

Performance and Reflection

As the night unfolded, Jelly Roll regaled the audience with a medley of his songs, including his latest single ‘Halfway to Hell,’ ‘Wild Ones,’ and ‘Need a Favor’ from his 2022 album, Whitsitt Chapel. The stage on New Year’s Eve, with its global audience, marked a significant milestone for Jelly Roll. Reflecting on his journey, the country music star described the experience as a ‘crazy dream come true.’

Adding to the dreamlike quality of his journey, Jelly Roll steps into 2024 as a Grammy-nominated artist. His nominations include best new artist and best country duo/group performance for ‘Save Me,’ his collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

Overcoming and Giving Back

But the night was not just about music and accolades. Jelly Roll also opened up about his personal journey of overcoming addiction. His commitment to giving back is rooted in the joy he brings to others simply by showing up, a gift he acknowledges and cherishes. A fitting sentiment from an artist who started the year by lifting the spirits of millions, both literally and metaphorically.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

