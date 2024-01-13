Jekyll Island Authority Uses Scavenger Hunt to Boost Off-Season Tourism

In an innovative attempt to attract off-season tourists, the Jekyll Island Authority in Georgia has devised a scavenger hunt inspired by the historical fishermen’s glass globes. Intriguingly, the treasure hunt does not scour for the original glass orbs, but rather, their modern plastic counterparts hidden strategically in various locations around the island.

A Unique Approach to Boost Tourism

These plastic globes, scattered on paths, nestled within the beach village, and tucked away in the historic district, are meticulously concealed by dedicated volunteers known colloquially as ‘beach buddies.’ Each day, from January until March 10, they hide two to five globes, with a total of over 200 globes waiting to be discovered throughout the season.

The Reward: A Piece of Art

Upon finding a globe, participants will find an enclosed congratulatory note that directs them to the guest information center on the causeway. In exchange for their discovered plastic globe, they receive a unique glass-blown piece of artwork. Crafted by skilled artists from across the country, each of these special glass pieces bears the year on its base, serving as a tangible reminder of their Jekyll Island adventure.

A Treasure Hunt Experience Amidst Natural Beauty

Beyond the excitement of the treasure hunt, the island itself offers a captivating natural environment for visitors. Attractions like the picturesque Driftwood Beach provide a lasting impression, making the island an attractive destination in its own right. The scavenger hunt merely heightens the allure, inviting tourists to immerse themselves in the island’s beauty while partaking in a thrilling quest for hidden treasures.