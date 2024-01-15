Jeet Gannguli Remembers Ustad Rashid Khan: A Profound Impact and a Lasting Legacy

On January 9, the world mourned the loss of a distinguished figure in Hindustani classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata. Remembering him, Jeet Gannguli, a renowned music director for Hindi and Bengali films, opened up about the profound impact Khan had on him.

The First Meeting

Gannguli recalled their first meeting, where he was struck by Khan’s performance and was moved to touch his feet. This encounter created an indelible impression on Gannguli and set the foundation for a bond that transcended professional collaboration. Over the years, Gannguli would come to regard Khan not just as a collaborator but as a brother.

A Unique Approach

Together, they worked on various projects, creating memorable music for films like ‘CityLights’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’, ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Raaz Reboot’, ‘Paglu’, and ‘Challenge’. Khan’s unique approach to recording, preferring to sing an entire line or bandish in one go rather than using modern punching techniques, set him apart in the industry.

The Man Behind the Music

Beyond his musical genius, Gannguli also fondly remembered Khan’s love for simple lyrics, his fondness for paan and supari, and his culinary skills. Khan’s biryani and payasam, in particular, were legendary. These personal traits added richness to their shared experiences and deepened their connection.

Although Khan’s passing has left Gannguli with an immense feeling of sadness and pain, he finds comfort in the belief that an artist never truly dies. Their work, their music, continues to resonate and inspire, keeping their spirit alive in the hearts of those they have touched. As we remember Ustad Rashid Khan, we celebrate not only his musical legacy but also the man he was – a brother, a mentor, and a friend.