Arts & Entertainment

Jeet Gannguli Remembers Ustad Rashid Khan: A Profound Impact and a Lasting Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Jeet Gannguli Remembers Ustad Rashid Khan: A Profound Impact and a Lasting Legacy

On January 9, the world mourned the loss of a distinguished figure in Hindustani classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata. Remembering him, Jeet Gannguli, a renowned music director for Hindi and Bengali films, opened up about the profound impact Khan had on him.

The First Meeting

Gannguli recalled their first meeting, where he was struck by Khan’s performance and was moved to touch his feet. This encounter created an indelible impression on Gannguli and set the foundation for a bond that transcended professional collaboration. Over the years, Gannguli would come to regard Khan not just as a collaborator but as a brother.

A Unique Approach

Together, they worked on various projects, creating memorable music for films like ‘CityLights’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’, ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Raaz Reboot’, ‘Paglu’, and ‘Challenge’. Khan’s unique approach to recording, preferring to sing an entire line or bandish in one go rather than using modern punching techniques, set him apart in the industry.

The Man Behind the Music

Beyond his musical genius, Gannguli also fondly remembered Khan’s love for simple lyrics, his fondness for paan and supari, and his culinary skills. Khan’s biryani and payasam, in particular, were legendary. These personal traits added richness to their shared experiences and deepened their connection.

Although Khan’s passing has left Gannguli with an immense feeling of sadness and pain, he finds comfort in the belief that an artist never truly dies. Their work, their music, continues to resonate and inspire, keeping their spirit alive in the hearts of those they have touched. As we remember Ustad Rashid Khan, we celebrate not only his musical legacy but also the man he was – a brother, a mentor, and a friend.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

