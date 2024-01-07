en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Jedi: Survivor’ Announced: The Next Chapter in the Star Wars Gaming Universe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
‘Jedi: Survivor’ Announced: The Next Chapter in the Star Wars Gaming Universe

The galactic spotlight is once again on Electronic Arts (EA) as they announce the sequel to the lauded video game, ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’. The announcement, made at the Disney Expo, has stirred significant anticipation among Star Wars franchise enthusiasts. The sequel, tentatively titled ‘Jedi: Survivor’, will further the narrative of Cal Kestis, the protagonist, and his faithful droid companion, BD-1.

A Journey Through Time

The sequel is timed five years after the original game and a decade after the events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’. Intriguingly, this lands the sequel in the timeline of the forthcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ show, leading to conjecture about a potential appearance by the Jedi Master.

Unfolding the Narrative

While the complete narrative remains a closely guarded secret, the trailer provides a peek into the game’s universe. Players can anticipate encounters with stormtroopers, an as-yet-unnamed Pau’an antagonist, the Inquisitors, and a mysterious figure in a flotation tank.

Expanding the Star Wars Universe

Alongside the announcement of the ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ sequel, the ‘LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga’ has made its debut, and ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ is primed for a Nintendo Switch launch later in the year. The official release date of the ‘Jedi: Survivor’ remains unannounced, but it is expected to coincide with the hinted Star Wars project, ‘Star Wars Eclipse’.

As the Star Wars universe continues to grow, the ‘Jedi: Survivor’ is set to offer fans a new chapter in the timeless saga, promising an immersive narrative, iconic characters, and a thrilling combat experience. The final gameplay trailer can be viewed online, offering a glimpse into the next installment of this iconic franchise.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

