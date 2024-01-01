Jazz Legend Les McCann Dies at 88: A Legacy of Influence

Les McCann, an icon of the jazz world, famed for his performance of the protest anthem ‘Compared to What’ alongside Eddie Harris, has passed away. The news was confirmed by his manager, Alan Abrahams, who reported that McCann succumbed to pneumonia at a Los Angeles area hospital at the age of 88.

The Legacy of Les McCann

McCann’s influence extends far beyond the realm of jazz. His pivotal role in the soul jazz genre shaped the counterculture’s protest music, and his melodies provided a rich source for hip hop artists. His work has been sampled by industry giants like Notorious B.I.G., Pete Rock, C.L. Smooth, Warren G, Slick Rick, Dr. Dre, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, McCann was self-taught on the piano. His career took a significant turn when he moved to Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles City College. His talent led him to performances on The Ed Sullivan Show and recognition from the likes of Miles Davis.

A Breakthrough Moment

McCann’s defining moment came with his live performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1968. This performance paved the way for the album ‘Swiss Movement’, recorded with Harris, which achieved gold status. His discography also includes influential works such as ‘Les McCann Plays the Truth’ and the electronic-infused album ‘Layers’.

Resilience and Humor: A Lifelong Musical Journey

In 1995, McCann suffered a stroke that paralyzed his right side. Despite this setback, his musical journey continued with resilience and humor. He collaborated with other musicians like Oscar Peterson and continued to influence the music industry. With a career spanning over 60 albums, McCann’s pioneering spirit has left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Plans for a celebration of life are currently under discussion, with the potential for the event to be held at Los Angeles City College, a significant location in McCann’s life and career.