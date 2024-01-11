Jazz Icons Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves Set to Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy in India

In an unprecedented move that blurs the boundaries of culture and music, jazz legends Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves, along with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble, are gearing up for a historic visit to New Delhi and Mumbai. The tour, scheduled from January 14 to 25, is meticulously timed to coincide with the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This visit is not only about showcasing masterful jazz performances but also celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., underscoring the global resonance of unity and kindling collective efforts for a more equitable society.

Music as a Universal Language

Music, often hailed as the universal language, is set to play a pivotal role in this celebration. The tour will see the renowned jazz artists conducting master classes, engaging with students, and delivering performances that are expected to leave an indelible imprint on the Indian music scene. The grand finale will be a special concert in New Delhi on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15.

A Historical Bond with India

The US Embassy in India emphasizes the importance of this day, which venerates the esteemed civil rights leader and his accomplishments every third Monday of January in the United States. The embassy’s press release particularly underscores the historical bond between King and India, with a special mention of King’s 1959 pilgrimage to India. This journey is believed to have fortified King’s commitment to nonviolent activism, greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance.

Strengthening Cultural Ties

Both Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Herbie Hancock himself have expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming visit. It aims to promote the shared values of King and Gandhi and bolster the cultural ties between the US and India. The tour will also feature performances by acclaimed Indian artists Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and Tabla player Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar in Mumbai, creating a harmonious blend of diverse musical traditions.