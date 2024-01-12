Jazz Giants Marcus and Riza Printup to Grace Fawn Lake’s Inaugural Jazz Series

The world of jazz is set to converge upon the tranquil setting of Fawn Lake in Spotsylvania, VA, on February 23, 2024. The occasion? A performance by the esteemed jazz duo, Marcus and Riza Printup, as part of the inaugural Jazz Series organized by Performing Arts at Fawn Lake. A blend of jazz standards and their original compositions promises a musical evening of sublime artistry.

Dynamic Duo on Stage

Marcus and Riza Printup, both renowned soloists and recording artists, are a force to be reckoned with in the jazz world. Marcus, a trumpeter with a distinct, soul-stirring sound, has been a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1993. His talent has seen him collaborate with a roster of jazz legends, his trumpet adding a unique flavor to the genre.

His partner in life and music, Riza Printup, is a versatile harpist who effortlessly bridges classical and jazz genres. Her collaborations with distinguished artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Gaga, and Chick Corea have earned her a place among today’s most respected musicians. One of her career highlights includes performing with soprano Kathleen Battle at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Creating Jazz Magic Together

When the pair combine their talents, the result is nothing short of magical. They have produced four albums together, each a testament to their collective genius and deep understanding of jazz. The Fawn Lake performance will offer a glimpse into their harmonious interplay, as they present a mix of jazz standards and their original compositions.

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake: A Cultural Hub

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake, established in August 2022, has quickly become a cultural hub for its Virginia community. Its mission is to bring world-class musicians to perform and foster an appreciation for the arts. In its first year, it has showcased a variety of celebrated performers, earning a reputation for its commitment to quality music. This upcoming performance by the Printups is a continuation of this dedication to bringing world-class music to its community.