en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jazz Giants Marcus and Riza Printup to Grace Fawn Lake’s Inaugural Jazz Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Jazz Giants Marcus and Riza Printup to Grace Fawn Lake’s Inaugural Jazz Series

The world of jazz is set to converge upon the tranquil setting of Fawn Lake in Spotsylvania, VA, on February 23, 2024. The occasion? A performance by the esteemed jazz duo, Marcus and Riza Printup, as part of the inaugural Jazz Series organized by Performing Arts at Fawn Lake. A blend of jazz standards and their original compositions promises a musical evening of sublime artistry.

Dynamic Duo on Stage

Marcus and Riza Printup, both renowned soloists and recording artists, are a force to be reckoned with in the jazz world. Marcus, a trumpeter with a distinct, soul-stirring sound, has been a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1993. His talent has seen him collaborate with a roster of jazz legends, his trumpet adding a unique flavor to the genre.

His partner in life and music, Riza Printup, is a versatile harpist who effortlessly bridges classical and jazz genres. Her collaborations with distinguished artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Gaga, and Chick Corea have earned her a place among today’s most respected musicians. One of her career highlights includes performing with soprano Kathleen Battle at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Creating Jazz Magic Together

When the pair combine their talents, the result is nothing short of magical. They have produced four albums together, each a testament to their collective genius and deep understanding of jazz. The Fawn Lake performance will offer a glimpse into their harmonious interplay, as they present a mix of jazz standards and their original compositions.

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake: A Cultural Hub

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake, established in August 2022, has quickly become a cultural hub for its Virginia community. Its mission is to bring world-class musicians to perform and foster an appreciation for the arts. In its first year, it has showcased a variety of celebrated performers, earning a reputation for its commitment to quality music. This upcoming performance by the Printups is a continuation of this dedication to bringing world-class music to its community.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
Chantelle Cole, esteemed business leader and proponent of the gaming industry, has been named the Programme Director for the New Zealand Game Development Sector Rebate (GDSR) scheme. Recognized for her sterling leadership at the internationally-acclaimed game studio Dinosaur Polo Club, she carried the title of CEO. Chantelle’s accomplishments are numerous, having led her team to
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
Katt Williams Shakes Hollywood with Controversial Commentary
10 mins ago
Katt Williams Shakes Hollywood with Controversial Commentary
Nicola Peltz-Beckham Unveils Trailer for Directorial Debut 'Lola'
12 mins ago
Nicola Peltz-Beckham Unveils Trailer for Directorial Debut 'Lola'
'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio
2 mins ago
'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Opens Up About His Passion for Music and His Upbringing in Dayton, Ohio
Iconic 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash to be Auctioned in England
5 mins ago
Iconic 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash to be Auctioned in England
Distinguished Violinist Michelle Kim Appointed as Artistic Director at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake
6 mins ago
Distinguished Violinist Michelle Kim Appointed as Artistic Director at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake
Latest Headlines
World News
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
3 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
7 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
7 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
8 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
10 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
10 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
10 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app