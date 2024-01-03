en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jayden Rey to Exit ‘The Conners’: A Glimpse into the Future of the Sitcom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Jayden Rey to Exit 'The Conners': A Glimpse into the Future of the Sitcom

Actress Jayden Rey, known for her role as Mary Conners on the popular sitcom ‘The Conners,’ is set to exit the show ahead of its sixth season. This news follows the departure of Michael Fishman, who portrayed Mary’s on-screen father, DJ, from the series after the fourth season.

Mary Conner’s Recurring Presence

Rey’s character, present since the show’s inception, has been a recurring presence rather than a mainstay. During the fifth season, she appeared in only five of the total 22 episodes. The specific reasons behind Rey’s departure remain undisclosed, and it is yet unclear how the character will be written out of the series.

Rey’s Acting Journey

Rey’s acting career took off in 2014 with a role on CBS’ ‘Unforgettable.’ Her second acting job was ‘The Conners,’ which has substantially contributed to her recognition in the acting world. Her future in acting, however, seems open to new opportunities as no immediate projects have been announced following her departure from ‘The Conners.’

Other Cast Changes and Speculations

Amid these cast changes, there is more news from ‘The Conners.’ Actor Sean Astin is slated to return as Becky’s love interest, Tyler. Concurrently, speculations are rife about the potential conclusion of ‘The Conners,’ though no official confirmation has been made. The upcoming sixth season will be shorter with only 13 episodes and is set to premiere on February 7 on ABC.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

