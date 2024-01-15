en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jayant Sharma: The Literary Bridge Between Nepal and the World

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Jayant Sharma: The Literary Bridge Between Nepal and the World

Immersed in the captivating realm of Nepali literature, Jayant Sharma stands as a towering figure, donning the hats of a writer, an editor, and a literary translator. His linguistic prowess extends across Nepali and English, facilitating the cultural exchange of literary narratives. Sharma’s journey is adorned with the translation of over two dozen literary works, a testament to his dedication towards amplifying Nepal’s literary presence on the global stage.

translateNEPAL: A Beacon of Nepali Literature

Sharma’s brainchild, translateNEPAL, stands as a beacon for Nepali literature. This initiative seeks to echo the voices of Nepali writers across the globe, shedding light on the unique nuances of their literary tapestry. Amongst the works he has translated, Pradeep Gyawali’s ‘Bina Salikka Nayakharu’ (Unsung Heroes) and Dr. Sangita Swechha’s ‘Gulaf Sangako Prem’ (Rose’s Odyssey: A Tale of Love and Loss) strike a chord with readers, painting vivid images of Nepali narratives.

Literary Translations: Challenges and Joys

Sharma’s work as a translator is not without its challenges. Each literary voice carries its unique rhythm, its cultural nuances, and emotional depth. Sharma’s skill lies in his ability to capture these elements in English without diluting the original essence. He emphasizes the necessity of a thematic approach over a literal translation, preserving the authenticity of the original work. His efforts culminate in a translation that resonates with the reader, fostering a better understanding of Nepali literary heritage worldwide.

The Future of Nepali Literature

While Nepali literature carves its niche internationally, it negotiates hurdles such as a lack of skilled translators, limited financial support, and a small readership. However, the growing Nepali diaspora and the widening reach of the internet are catalysts for change. As Nepali literature continues to seep into the global literary landscape, voices like Sharma’s play a crucial role in steering this ship towards uncharted territories.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

