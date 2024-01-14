en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan’s Paparazzi Clash at Ira Khan’s Glamorous Wedding Reception

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Jaya Bachchan’s Paparazzi Clash at Ira Khan’s Glamorous Wedding Reception

In the glittering constellation of Bollywood, the wedding reception of Ira Khan, daughter of famed actor Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare, was a grand celebration of love and unity. The event, replete with the presence of numerous luminaries of the Indian film industry, was dotted with moments of glamour, joy, and an incident that has now become viral.

Star-Studded Wedding Reception

A spectacle of enchanting elegance, the reception was attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. Among the galaxy of stars were Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Rekha, Saira Banu, Raj Babbar, Asha Parekh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif. Each lent their own unique sparkle to the glittering event, infusing it with an aura of glamour and celebration.

Jaya Bachchan’s Encounter with Paparazzi

Barging into this harmonious tableau was a fleeting moment of discord involving Jaya Bachchan, the highly respected Indian actress and a member of the famed Bachchan family. Known for her frankness and often ambivalent relationship with the paparazzi, Bachchan, who arrived with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, found herself in the limelight for reasons apart from the grandeur of the event. As photographers attempted to direct her on where to stand and how to pose, Bachchan’s irritation was palpable. The video of her sharp refusal to be directed and her subsequent display of annoyance has since gone viral.

Moments of Humor and Celebration

Despite the brief disruption, the spirit of celebration remained undeterred. Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre found humor in the situation, their laughter echoing the overall joyous ambiance of the event. The incident, while a testament to Jaya Bachchan’s well-known dislike for being directed by the paparazzi, did little to dampen the exuberance of the star-studded reception. In the end, Bachchan posed for the photographs with a smile, the momentary cloud of displeasure giving way to the radiant glow of the festive occasion.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
In a resounding nod to their enduring influence in the music scene, iconic Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, staged a significant return to television on the popular program ‘ASAP Natin To.’ The band’s performance of their classic hit ‘Elesi’ offered a rich dose of nostalgia, captivating the audience and sparking a flurry of excitement on social
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
Blue Teapot Theatre Company Expands Ensemble to Foster Inclusivity
11 mins ago
Blue Teapot Theatre Company Expands Ensemble to Foster Inclusivity
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
12 mins ago
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
6 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
8 mins ago
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
Pop Star JESSIKA: A Tale of Determination and Unconventional Stardom
9 mins ago
Pop Star JESSIKA: A Tale of Determination and Unconventional Stardom
Latest Headlines
World News
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
6 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
7 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
8 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
9 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
9 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
9 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
9 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
10 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
10 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app