Jay Blades and Comedy Legend Unite for New Teatime TV Duo

A comedy legend and Jay Blades, known for his role in ‘The Repair Shop,’ have announced their partnership to become the latest teatime TV duo. This partnership brings together two of Britain’s well-known television personalities, promising an engaging and entertaining partnership that caters to their respective fans and beyond.

Unveiling The Partnership

Jay Blades and Sir David Jason have announced their collaboration for a BBC Two teatime series titled ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’. The show will feature the duo touring the country’s air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals. They will interact with the public and seek advice from various experts during their journey.

A Friendship Born on Television

The roots of their friendship trace back to when Sir David Jason recorded a goodwill message for Jay Blades during his appearance on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. Their shared humble, working-class background, and mutual interest in craftsmanship have bonded them, enhancing their on-screen chemistry. The series will showcase their real-life banter, laced with gentle slapstick elements, adding a unique comedic touch.

The Journey Awaits: David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed

The new show will involve extensive travel across the country, with Blades driving and Jason navigating, fueled by a diet of bacon butties. Despite the age difference, their shared working-class roots and love for making things provide a common ground. The forthcoming show is expected to deliver a blend of entertainment, interaction, and a glimpse into the diverse craftsmanship across the country.