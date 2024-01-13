en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jay Blades and Comedy Legend Unite for New Teatime TV Duo

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Jay Blades and Comedy Legend Unite for New Teatime TV Duo

A comedy legend and Jay Blades, known for his role in ‘The Repair Shop,’ have announced their partnership to become the latest teatime TV duo. This partnership brings together two of Britain’s well-known television personalities, promising an engaging and entertaining partnership that caters to their respective fans and beyond.

Unveiling The Partnership

Jay Blades and Sir David Jason have announced their collaboration for a BBC Two teatime series titled ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’. The show will feature the duo touring the country’s air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals. They will interact with the public and seek advice from various experts during their journey.

A Friendship Born on Television

The roots of their friendship trace back to when Sir David Jason recorded a goodwill message for Jay Blades during his appearance on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. Their shared humble, working-class background, and mutual interest in craftsmanship have bonded them, enhancing their on-screen chemistry. The series will showcase their real-life banter, laced with gentle slapstick elements, adding a unique comedic touch.

The Journey Awaits: David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed

The new show will involve extensive travel across the country, with Blades driving and Jason navigating, fueled by a diet of bacon butties. Despite the age difference, their shared working-class roots and love for making things provide a common ground. The forthcoming show is expected to deliver a blend of entertainment, interaction, and a glimpse into the diverse craftsmanship across the country.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes
Bollywood’s illustrious luminaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Shehnaaz Gill, took to various social media platforms to extend their warm Lohri 2024 wishes to fans. Their posts, festooned with personal anecdotes and cultural insights, underscored the festival’s significance and their enduring bond with their fans. Bollywood’s Lohri Wishes Amitabh Bachchan,
Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
15 mins ago
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
Delayed Emmy Awards Ceremony Set to Commence; Sandra Huller Shines Amidst Mixed Film Reviews and Tragic Loss
15 mins ago
Delayed Emmy Awards Ceremony Set to Commence; Sandra Huller Shines Amidst Mixed Film Reviews and Tragic Loss
ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications
12 mins ago
ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
13 mins ago
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
15 mins ago
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
1 min
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
2 mins
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
3 mins
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
4 mins
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
4 mins
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
5 mins
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
5 mins
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
6 mins
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
45 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app