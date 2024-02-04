Jatiya Path Natyotsab 2024: Street Plays Spotlight Social Issues in Dhaka

The vibrant streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, are currently echoing with poignant dialogues and evocative performances that address human rights and social issues. The catalyst for this profound city-wide discourse is the ongoing Jatiya Path Natyotsab 2024, a street theatre festival that has been an annual event since 1984. Organized by the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, the festival is a platform for theatre troupes to perform plays that delve into the depths of society's struggles and challenges.

Day 4 Highlights: Natyajoddha's 'Takkar'

On the fourth day of the festival, held on the Central Shaheed Minar premises, the spotlight was on the theatre troupe Natyajoddha. Their play, 'Takkar', written and directed by Foysal Ahmed, was performed to a captivated audience. While the specific details of 'Takkar' remain closely guarded, its central theme revolves around human rights, a topic that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Performances by Other Theatre Troupes

However, Natyajoddha was not alone in their endeavour to raise social awareness through art. Other troupes, such as Dhaka Mancha, Somoy, and Swarabithi Theatre, also presented their plays, 'Idur', 'Pipra', and 'Akkas Ali o Bilkis Banur Dhaka Poridarshan' respectively. Each play, distinct in its narrative, explored themes ranging from human struggles to social commentary, further enriching the festival's repertoire.

The Jatiya Path Natyotsab 2024: A Platform for Social Discourse

Commenced on February 1, the Jatiya Path Natyotsab 2024 has already begun making waves in the local and global theatre community. With over 300 troupes performing at 21 venues across eight divisions, the festival is an embodiment of the diversity and vibrancy of Bangladesh's theatre scene. As the festival continues until February 7, audiences can look forward to more thought-provoking performances that challenge the status quo and stimulate conversations on human rights and social issues.