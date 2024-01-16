Jason Sudeikis and Sharon Horgan Spark Collaboration Rumors at Emmy After-Party

At the after-party of the 75th Emmy Awards, Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in Ted Lasso, was seen exchanging phone numbers with Sharon Horgan. This unexpected interaction between two of television's most renowned personalities fueled speculation about a potential professional collaboration. Sudeikis, despite Ted Lasso not securing any awards that evening, was in high spirits, celebrating with co-star Hannah Waddingham.

Emmys 2024: A Night of Celebration and Speculation

Earlier this month, the Emmy Awards honored notable television shows and performances. Among the winners were 'Succession' for best drama series, 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' for best limited/anthology series, and 'The Simpsons' for best animated series. However, the highlight of the evening was the interaction between Sudeikis and Horgan at the Apple TV+ after-party, which has sparked rumors of potential collaboration.

Rumors of Romance and Collaboration

Jason Sudeikis has been a frequent feature in the news, not only for his acclaimed performance in Ted Lasso but also for his personal life. He has been linked with a rumored romance with Elise Hewitt following his split from Olivia Wilde, the mother of his two children. Meanwhile, Wilde has moved on, and Sudeikis has been associated with other partners, including Keeley Hazell.

Sharon Horgan’s Life Post-Divorce

Sharon Horgan, seen in a metallic dress with puff sleeves at the event, has openly discussed her life post-divorce from businessman Jeremy Rainbird. She speaks of her newfound happiness and independence. However, the focus of the evening's speculation was not on Horgan's personal life but on the potential professional alliance she might form with Sudeikis. While there has been no confirmation yet, their exchange has certainly stirred intrigue among fans and industry experts.