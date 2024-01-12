Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt Spark Dating Rumors

Jason Sudeikis, renowned for his role in ‘Ted Lasso,’ and rising star actress Elsie Hewitt sparked dating rumors following an intimate night out at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. The actors were seen exchanging a warm hug and other affectionate gestures, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

A Night to Remember

Photos obtained by Page Six show Sudeikis and Hewitt deep in conversation, with Hewitt’s hand resting tenderly on top of Sudeikis’s. The ‘Ted Lasso’ star and the British actress were also seen arriving and departing together from the club, displaying a level of intimacy that has led to conjecture about a potential budding romance.

Previous Relationships

Sudeikis has previously been in high-profile relationships. He split from his ‘Ted Lasso’ co-star Keeley Hazell and before that, he endured a public breakup with Olivia Wilde, with whom he has two children. Despite the split, Sudeikis continues to co-parent effectively with Wilde. Hewitt, on the other hand, had been linked to Benny Blanco, who is now reportedly dating Selena Gomez.

Rumours or Reality?

While the sighting of Sudeikis and Hewitt together has undoubtedly caught public attention, there has been no official comment from Sudeikis’s camp regarding the nature of their relationship. In the absence of confirmation, the rumors remain just that, rumors. However, the cozy night out and the affectionate goodbye they shared outside the club have certainly ignited the speculation.