en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt Spark Dating Rumors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt Spark Dating Rumors

Jason Sudeikis, renowned for his role in ‘Ted Lasso,’ and rising star actress Elsie Hewitt sparked dating rumors following an intimate night out at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. The actors were seen exchanging a warm hug and other affectionate gestures, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

A Night to Remember

Photos obtained by Page Six show Sudeikis and Hewitt deep in conversation, with Hewitt’s hand resting tenderly on top of Sudeikis’s. The ‘Ted Lasso’ star and the British actress were also seen arriving and departing together from the club, displaying a level of intimacy that has led to conjecture about a potential budding romance.

Previous Relationships

Sudeikis has previously been in high-profile relationships. He split from his ‘Ted Lasso’ co-star Keeley Hazell and before that, he endured a public breakup with Olivia Wilde, with whom he has two children. Despite the split, Sudeikis continues to co-parent effectively with Wilde. Hewitt, on the other hand, had been linked to Benny Blanco, who is now reportedly dating Selena Gomez.

Rumours or Reality?

While the sighting of Sudeikis and Hewitt together has undoubtedly caught public attention, there has been no official comment from Sudeikis’s camp regarding the nature of their relationship. In the absence of confirmation, the rumors remain just that, rumors. However, the cozy night out and the affectionate goodbye they shared outside the club have certainly ignited the speculation.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
12 mins ago
Lil Nas X's 'J Christ': A Biblical Narrative Stirs Controversy
The music scene is abuzz with the release of Lil Nas X‘s new music video for his song ‘J Christ’. This visually striking and cinematic piece, laden with biblical themes, marks the artist’s audacious return to the limelight. With a flair for stirring controversy, Lil Nas X has once again challenged conventional norms and sparked
Lil Nas X's 'J Christ': A Biblical Narrative Stirs Controversy
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
21 mins ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
24 mins ago
Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE's Comeback
'Mean Girls' Across Generations: Amanda Seyfried and Avantika Vandanapu Share a Moment
13 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Across Generations: Amanda Seyfried and Avantika Vandanapu Share a Moment
TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for 'Cooking With Lynja' Videos, Dies at 67
19 mins ago
TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for 'Cooking With Lynja' Videos, Dies at 67
Kid Cudi's 'Insano': A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?
20 mins ago
Kid Cudi's 'Insano': A Potential Rap Feud Brews Between ASAP Rocky and Drake?
Latest Headlines
World News
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
54 seconds
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
3 mins
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
5 mins
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
5 mins
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
6 mins
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
9 mins
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
12 mins
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
13 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
13 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app