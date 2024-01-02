en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jason Statham’s Action Prowess Takes Netflix by Storm

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Jason Statham, the quintessential action star, continues to captivate global audiences with his latest 2023 film making waves on Netflix, securing a spot in the top 10 rankings. This achievement is an addition to Statham’s already impressive $395 million worldwide box office earnings last year, underscoring his enduring appeal.

Statham’s Consistent Performance on Streaming Platforms

The action-packed sequel, ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ has outperformed Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon,’ earning itself the fifth spot in Netflix’s weekly rankings for the last week of December 2023. Despite a lower critical score, ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ enjoys a high audience score, reinforcing Statham’s popularity and consistent performance on streaming platforms as well as in traditional theatres.

‘The Beekeeper’: Anticipation Builds for Statham’s New Release

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Statham’s new movie, ‘The Beekeeper.’ Given his current momentum and the loyalty of his established fan base, the anticipation is predicted to be high. Statham’s action films, renowned for their fast-paced narratives and edge-of-the-seat thrill, have consistently found favor with audiences worldwide.

Outshining Competitive Titles

Despite criticisms of being derivative and a lack of engaging characters, Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ was pushed to the sidelines as ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ took center stage. Snyder’s plans for sequels could potentially lead to a satisfying payoff, but for now, it is Statham’s action-packed performance that has the audience’s attention.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

