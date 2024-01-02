Jason Scott Tilley: Preserving Memories Through Photography Despite Dementia

Renowned photographer, Jason Scott Tilley, diagnosed with vascular dementia following a series of mini-strokes in 2020, is determined not to let his condition shadow his past or future. His approach to preserving his memories and creating new ones is by leveraging his vast photographic archive. The images, a vivid testament of his illustrious career, have become his mnemonic devices, triggering recollections of local and international news stories, encounters with celebrities, and personal journeys to India connected to his Anglo-Indian heritage.

A Legacy of Lenses

Tilley’s enchantment with photography was inherited from his grandfather, Bert Scott, a former employee of the Times of India. Bert Scott was not only a witness to significant historical events like the end of the British Empire in India but a documentarian through his photography. This rich lineage inspired Tilley to delve into the world of photography, a journey that commenced with a Youth Training Scheme.

(Read Also: King Charles Courts Generation Z with Innovative Digital Strategy)

From Local to Iconic

His photographic career blossomed, with Tilley working for local and national media outlets. His lens captured iconic figures like Elton John, Prince, James Brown, and even documented the aftermath of Nicolai Ceausescu’s regime in Romania. Each photograph, a snapshot of history, now serves as a bridge to his memories, a tether to his past in the face of short-term memory struggles.

(Read Also: Government Thanks Copppal Amid UK Provocation Over Naval Incursion)

A Collective Effort

With the backing of Arts Council England (ACE) and in collaboration with Art Riot Collective (ARC), Tilley is meticulously organizing his archive. The project goes beyond preservation, involving eight neurodiverse artists who respond to his photographs and contributing to exhibitions planned for the coming year. The initiative also extends to digitizing and uploading his documentary photographs to Coventry University’s Coventry Digital site.

Tilley’s endeavor is more than a personal journey; it’s a testament to resilience and creativity. The project aims to reinforce his new memories over time, restore confidence in his artistic identity, and contribute to a movement that supports marginalized artists like himself. In doing so, Jason Scott Tilley is not just preserving his past, but paving the way for a future where neurodiversity is celebrated in the arts.

Read More