en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jason Scott Tilley: Preserving Memories Through Photography Despite Dementia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Jason Scott Tilley: Preserving Memories Through Photography Despite Dementia

Renowned photographer, Jason Scott Tilley, diagnosed with vascular dementia following a series of mini-strokes in 2020, is determined not to let his condition shadow his past or future. His approach to preserving his memories and creating new ones is by leveraging his vast photographic archive. The images, a vivid testament of his illustrious career, have become his mnemonic devices, triggering recollections of local and international news stories, encounters with celebrities, and personal journeys to India connected to his Anglo-Indian heritage.

A Legacy of Lenses

Tilley’s enchantment with photography was inherited from his grandfather, Bert Scott, a former employee of the Times of India. Bert Scott was not only a witness to significant historical events like the end of the British Empire in India but a documentarian through his photography. This rich lineage inspired Tilley to delve into the world of photography, a journey that commenced with a Youth Training Scheme.

(Read Also: King Charles Courts Generation Z with Innovative Digital Strategy)

From Local to Iconic

His photographic career blossomed, with Tilley working for local and national media outlets. His lens captured iconic figures like Elton John, Prince, James Brown, and even documented the aftermath of Nicolai Ceausescu’s regime in Romania. Each photograph, a snapshot of history, now serves as a bridge to his memories, a tether to his past in the face of short-term memory struggles.

(Read Also: Government Thanks Copppal Amid UK Provocation Over Naval Incursion)

A Collective Effort

With the backing of Arts Council England (ACE) and in collaboration with Art Riot Collective (ARC), Tilley is meticulously organizing his archive. The project goes beyond preservation, involving eight neurodiverse artists who respond to his photographs and contributing to exhibitions planned for the coming year. The initiative also extends to digitizing and uploading his documentary photographs to Coventry University’s Coventry Digital site.

Tilley’s endeavor is more than a personal journey; it’s a testament to resilience and creativity. The project aims to reinforce his new memories over time, restore confidence in his artistic identity, and contribute to a movement that supports marginalized artists like himself. In doing so, Jason Scott Tilley is not just preserving his past, but paving the way for a future where neurodiversity is celebrated in the arts.

Read More 

0
Arts & Entertainment Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Colombian President Calls for Concert to Protest Israeli 'Genocide'

By BNN Correspondents

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By BNN Correspondents

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival ...
@Australia · 15 mins
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival ...
heart comment 0
Lagos City Choral Calls for Amplified Investment in Music Education

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos City Choral Calls for Amplified Investment in Music Education
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival
UK’s Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By Israel Ojoko

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation
Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland's Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends
12 seconds
Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland's Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
6 mins
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
6 mins
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
9 mins
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
13 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
13 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
13 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
13 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
13 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
13 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
17 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
36 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app