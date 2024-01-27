Jason Reitman Eyes International Expansion for 'Ghostbusters' Franchise

Jason Reitman, the writer and director of the globally beloved 'Ghostbusters' franchise, has revealed his grand vision of taking the ghost-busting team beyond the borders of Manhattan and into an international setting. This bold announcement comes on the heels of the success of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in 2021, and the mounting anticipation for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' set for release in March 2024.

Reitman's Global Ghostbusters

Reitman, who assumed control of the franchise following the death of his father, Ivan Reitman, in 2022, expressed his excitement about the possibility of exploring innumerable ghost stories across the globe. The senior Reitman, who directed the original 'Ghostbusters' films in the 1980s, left an indelible legacy that his son now cherishes and intends to carry forward.

Continuing a Legacy

Jason Reitman has frequently shared his memories of his father's passion for storytelling, often imagining his father's reactions to the scenes he now writes. He considers it both a joy and an honour to continue the work his father began over three decades ago. This dedication to his father's vision is evident in the upcoming 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'.

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

The forthcoming film brings together an ensemble cast combining both new and original members. Alongside the likes of Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Emily Alyn Lind, original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will reprise their iconic roles. The narrative promises a thrilling adventure in which the Ghostbusters team confronts a formidable threat that could push New York City into a new Ice Age.

Bill Murray, who was initially unsure about returning to the role of Peter Venkman, was won over by the persuasive charm of director Gil Kenan, ensuring fans will once again see their favourite paranormal investigator in action.