Jason Priestley Shares Nostalgic Tales of Living with Brad Pitt Before Fame

Jason Priestley, the notable Canadian-American actor and director, recently provided a glimpse into the past, sharing anecdotes from his time living with Brad Pitt in Los Angeles during the late 1980s. This period marked a time of struggle for both actors as they endeavored to establish themselves in the competitive world of Hollywood.

Advertisment

A Game of Unusual Proportions

While appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Priestley, 54, recounted a peculiar game that he and Pitt would play during their shared living experience. The challenge was to see who could go the longest without showering. According to Priestley, Pitt often emerged as the victor in these unusual competitions.

A Glimpse into Shared Struggles

Advertisment

The two actors cohabitated in a two-bedroom apartment in a less affluent part of L.A, along with another roommate. Their meager subsistence consisted of budget foods like ramen noodles, generic beer, and Marlboro Light cigarettes. This slice-of-life detail, shared by Priestley, underscores the shared struggles and camaraderie that predated their successful careers in the industry.

Cherished Memories and Anecdotes

Priestley's 2014 memoir reveals how they came to live together, recounting how their third roommate allowed Pitt to sleep in his bed while he was away. A cherished holiday memory from 1989 has Pitt gifting Bibles with their names engraved on them to Priestley and several other friends. These memories, although from a time long past, still hold a special place in Priestley's heart, offering a unique insight into their early struggles and the bond they shared.