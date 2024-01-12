Jason Momoa’s ‘On the Roam’: An Unfiltered Journey into His Passions

Known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman,’ Jason Momoa embarks on a new journey with his series ‘On the Roam,’ premiering January 18 on MAX. This docuseries offers an intimate look at Momoa’s life, showcasing his adventurous spirit and deep-rooted passions as he travels across the country, engaging with individuals who inspire him.

A Journey into the Craftsman’s World

The series features Momoa visiting the workshops of creative talents he admires, delving into the intricacies of their crafts. He reconstructs historic motorcycles with experts in North Carolina and races them with his self-formed group, ‘the Roamers.’ In Tennessee, at Gibson guitars’ headquarters, he collaborates with legendary guitarist Slash and recreates rare instruments, stimulating his musical passion.

‘On the Roam’: An Intimate Experience

Unlike structured travelogues, ‘On the Roam’ often becomes a personal and revealing journey. Some episodes unfold into therapy sessions, with Momoa openly sharing his experiences with the audience and his children. The series also features heartwarming moments of tenderness, laughter, and heart, reflecting Momoa’s genuine character.

More Than Just a Travelogue

The show is not solely focused on locations; it is as much about the people Momoa meets. He shares the screen with a range of personalities, from artisans to musicians, indicating his appreciation for diverse talents. By auctioning off the collectibles he gathers during his travels, Momoa blends his love for hand-crafted items with a philanthropic cause.

‘On the Roam’ is a tribute to Momoa’s nomadic lifestyle and his zest for discovery. As a co-director, executive producer, and star of the show, Momoa hopes to inspire viewers to rediscover their own passions and enjoy an authentic portrayal of his life.