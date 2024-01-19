Jason Momoa Showcases Meili Vodka Amid Divorce Settlement

On a warm January day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jason Momoa, renowned actor and co-founder of Meili Vodka, was seen engrossed in a promotional event for his vodka brand. His appearance marked a significant public outing following his recent divorce settlement with Lisa Bonet.

Unveiling Meili Vodka

Accompanied by his best friend and Meili Vodka co-creator, Blaine Halvorson, Momoa was all smiles as he presented their award-winning spirit. This event was part of their bottle signing tour, where fans had the opportunity to meet the duo and get signed bottles of Meili Vodka, a brand touted for its focus on sustainability and revolutionizing the industry.

Momoa's Personal Style

For the event, Momoa donned grey and black striped trousers, a black T-shirt with a shark tooth design, sunglasses, a black hat, and mustard-colored shoes. The shark tooth design on his T-shirt is a reflection of his forearm tattoo, which holds a deep personal significance for Momoa. The tattoo is a representation of his family crest and is a symbol that seeks to replace darkness with light.

Momoa and Bonet Divorce Settlement

In the wake of his recent divorce settlement with Lisa Bonet, Momoa's spirits were high. The couple, who were together for 16 years, married in 2017 and announced their separation in January 2022. The settlement included joint physical and legal custody of their two teenage children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Both Momoa and Bonet agreed on the division of assets and the provision of living expenses for their children, eliminating the need for child support payments. Their divorce was uncontested, and both waived the right to spousal support. Despite parting ways in marriage, their joint statement in January 2022 emphasized their ongoing love and commitment to their family and each other.