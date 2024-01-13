en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jason Momoa: ‘Houseless, Not Homeless,’ Embracing a Nomadic Lifestyle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Jason Momoa: ‘Houseless, Not Homeless,’ Embracing a Nomadic Lifestyle

Actor Jason Momoa, famed for his role as ‘Aquaman,’ recently cleared the air about his living situation after his comments sparked rumors of him being homeless. In a clarifying statement, Momoa asserted that he is ‘just houseless, not homeless.’ His current lifestyle devoid of a permanent residence is not due to any financial distress but rather a byproduct of his tight work schedule on various projects around the globe.

A Nomadic Lifestyle By Choice

Momoa explained that his lack of a permanent home is more about his choice to lead a nomadic lifestyle, dictated by the demands of his profession. He affirmed, ‘I have a nice trailer and a sleeping bag’, indicating that his current arrangement is more a matter of convenience than necessity. This revelation came while he was speaking to PEOPLE at an event for the documentary Common Ground.

‘On the Roam’ – His Latest Project

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star also discussed his latest project, ‘On the Roam.’ The project involves Momoa traveling across the U.S., documenting craftsmen and their work, often creating a stir among locals with his surprise visits. His comments reflect his passion for being on the road, interacting with everyday people, and honing his craft of filming.

Heading to New Zealand for ‘Minecraft’

Currently, Momoa is preparing to head to New Zealand to commence work on ‘Minecraft.’ The actor expressed his excitement about the new project and his hope that fans will appreciate the final product. Momoa’s narrative of being ‘houseless’ offers a unique glimpse into the lifestyle of a global celebrity thriving on his love for travel and passion for his craft.

Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

