Jason Momoa Eyes Lobo Role, Fueling Speculation About His Future in DC Universe

Actor Jason Momoa, famed for his portrayal of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, has expressed a keen interest in taking on the role of DC Comics character Lobo. In a candid conversation with Screen Rant, Momoa shared his vision for embodying the character, emphasizing the importance of Lobo's signature chain and hook and expressing the desire to add his unique touch to the character's design.

Speculations About Momoa's Future in DC Universe

Following the lukewarm reception of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', speculation has been rife regarding Momoa's future within the DC Universe (DCU). Many believe that Momoa may transition from playing Aquaman to embodying Lobo, a character he has had a long-standing admiration for. This conjecture has been fueled by meetings between Momoa and DC Studios co-CEOs and Momoa's palpable excitement for such a passion project, which was evident in the runup to the release of 'The Lost Kingdom'.

DC Studios Affirms Momoa's Place in DCU

Despite the underwhelming performance of the sequel, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has unambiguously affirmed Momoa's place within the DCU. Momoa's acting portfolio is also expanding with his involvement in the Warner Bros. film 'Minecraft', where he will share the screen with esteemed actors Jack Black and Pedro Pascal. Momoa's dynamic professional journey is not limited to acting, as demonstrated by his co-direction, production, and starring role in the documentary 'On The Roam'. The documentary set to premiere on Max, showcases the exceptional talent of artisans across the U.S.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Performance & Original Cut Controversy

In related news, Dolph Lundgren, another star of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', revealed that the version currently being screened in theaters is not the original cut that filmmaker James Wan had planned. Lundgren voiced his disappointment that fans could not experience the original vision of the movie. The actor's role, along with Amber Heard's portrayal of Mera, were reportedly reduced in the final cut due to corporate decisions. The reshoots and subsequent changes have been met with discontent from moviegoers. Despite these controversies, the film has managed a global cume of $373.7 million and is speculated to surpass the box office takings of 'Black Adam'. The sequel, reported to have cost around $205 million to produce, may eventually recoup its production costs.