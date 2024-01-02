en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jason Donovan Reflects on ‘Neighbours’ Impact and Admits Envy of Kylie Minogue’s Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Jason Donovan Reflects on ‘Neighbours’ Impact and Admits Envy of Kylie Minogue’s Success

Jason Donovan, renowned for his portrayal of Scott Robinson in the beloved Australian soap opera ‘Neighbours’, recently shared his appreciation for the life-altering opportunities the program offered him, while simultaneously asserting that the show owes him for his contributions. Donovan’s tenure on ‘Neighbours’, which spanned from 1986 to 1989, was marked by his character’s celebrated romance with Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Robinson.

An Iconic On-Screen and Off-Screen Romance

The love story between Scott and Charlene became a pop culture phenomenon, their wedding episode captivating millions of viewers both in Australia and the UK. The real-life relationship between Donovan and Minogue added another layer of intrigue to their on-screen chemistry, propelling them to significant popularity. This fame subsequently paved the way for both actors to transition into successful music careers post their departure from the show.



Chart-Topping Music Careers

Donovan’s musical journey was marked by hits like ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’ and ‘Sealed With A Kiss’. Meanwhile, Minogue went on to become an international pop sensation. In 2022, the duo made a nostalgic return to ‘Neighbours’ for its finale episode. The show had been cancelled in Australia following Channel 5’s decision to cease funding. However, the much-loved soap is slated for a revival on Amazon Prime.



Reflecting on ‘Neighbours’ Impact

As Donovan reminisces about his time on ‘Neighbours’ and its influence, he acknowledges the significance the show holds for many people. He expresses the respect and gratitude he and his co-stars share for the experience, but also emphasizes the importance of other events in his life beyond the soap opera. Donovan also candidly admitted feeling envious of Minogue’s talent and success. He described her as a hardworking and gifted individual, particularly reminiscing about how effortlessly she handled the scripts on set.

