Jasmin Savoy Brown Hints at Future Involvement in 'Scream' Franchise

On a star-studded evening at the Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards after-party, actress Jasmin Savoy Brown from the 'Scream' franchise opened up about the recent changes in the horror series and her potential involvement in future installments. The 'Scream' series, a significant player in the horror film genre, has seen a considerable shakeup recently, stirring curiosity and speculation among its vast fan base.

A Potential Reunion

In her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Brown expressed her enthusiasm about the prospect of reuniting with her co-stars, such as Jenna Ortega. The recent changes within the series have led to some uncertainty, but the possibility of a reunion of the cast in a future 'Scream' installment brought a spark of excitement in Brown's eyes.

Invitation to the Sequel?

While the subject of whether Brown has been approached for another sequel was broached, the actress remained somewhat elusive. Yet, she didn't dismiss the idea entirely, leaving the door open for speculation. It would not be a stretch to imagine her reprising her role, given her character's importance in the franchise.

Embracing the 'Scream' Legacy

Reflecting on her journey with 'Scream', Brown acknowledged the significance of being part of a series that has carved out a notable place in the horror film genre. The franchise, with its legacy characters, including Brown's character, Mindy, has a considerable following. As she discussed the potential storyline for 'Scream 7', the idea of familiar faces returning, including her own, seemed to resonate with the actress.