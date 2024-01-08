Jasleen Royal: A Tale of Musical Dedication and Artistic Collaboration

Jasleen Royal, the acclaimed singer-composer, demonstrated her tenacity and commitment to artistic collaboration by waiting three months to secure actor Dulquer Salmaan’s involvement in her 2023 hit song, ‘Heeriye’. This patience borne out of passion reflects Royal’s dedication to her craft, as Salmaan had previously turned down her offer to participate in her 2020 single ‘Sang Rahiyo’ owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Collaborations: A Test of Patience and Persistence

Despite the initial rejection and the ensuing waiting period, Royal was undeterred. She kept Salmaan in the loop as ‘Heeriye’ climbed the charts, cementing her belief in the project’s potential. The song, composed by Royal and featuring her and Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals, weaves a modern-day fairytale narrative. Salmaan, known for his performances in films such as ‘Ustad Hotel’ and ‘Sita Ramam’, played the role of a prince charming venturing beyond the dream realm to be with the woman, portrayed by Royal herself.

From Music to Cinematic Storytelling: The Journey Continues

Further showcasing her versatility, Royal released another romantic song, ‘Dastoor’, starring actors Babil Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta. The song presents a timeless love story set against the backdrop of a class divide, adding another layer of depth to her discography. Royal confessed to the challenges of producing such star-studded projects, which often necessitate her to perform multiple roles on set due to budget constraints. Yet, her unwavering commitment to maintaining high cinematic quality is evident in her music videos.

Acting: A Potential New Frontier?

While Royal has made a mark with her music, she has expressed an openness to explore acting, provided the opportunity is intriguing enough. However, she acknowledges the hard work required for acting and reaffirms her dedication to her music career. Whether she’s crafting a chart-topping song or contemplating a foray into acting, Royal’s journey is a testament to her artistic passion and perseverance.