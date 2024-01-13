Jaquel Spivey Champions Queer, Plus-Size Representation in Mean Girls Musical

Tony-nominated actor, Jaquel Spivey, brings a fresh and empowering interpretation to the character of Damian Hubbard in the recently released Mean Girls movie musical. The film, debuted in January 2024, infuses modernity and inclusivity into the iconic narrative, featuring songs from the original Broadway show along with new tracks.

Reimagining Mean Girls

Spivey, renowned for his role in ‘A Strange Loop,’ joins a star-studded cast including Renée Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Angourie Rice. Tina Fey, the original writer of the movie, is behind the screenplay, with Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin providing the musical score. The stage version of Mean Girls graced Broadway in 2018, but closed amid the pandemic shutdown. Currently, a national tour is underway.

A New Take on Damian

Damian, as portrayed by Spivey, is a powerful representation of a Black, plus-size, queer individual who confidently embraces his identity. Contrary to many media portrayals where similar characters grapple with adversity due to their queerness or size, Damian is bold, empowered, and unapologetically himself. His narrative doesn’t revolve around suffering, but rather, celebrates his uniqueness and strength.

Spivey and His Connection to Damian

Spivey shares a deep connection with Damian’s self-assuredness. He believes his queerness and body shape contribute to his strength and individuality, mirroring Damian’s narrative. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Spivey revealed his admiration for the TV show ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’ He expressed a desire to have been a part of the cast during his high school years, particularly admiring actor Tituss Burgess’s performance, and humorously wished for a role as Titus Andromedon’s nephew or brother on the show.