Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii Rings in New Year with 31st Ohana Festival

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii invites the public to welcome the New Year with its 31st annual Ohana Festival on January 13. The festival, a beloved tradition, is a confluence of Japanese and Hawaiian cultures, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With no entry fee, the event promises a day of entertainment, food, and cultural immersion.

A Mosaic of Cultural Activities

The festival will feature an array of activities – from taiko drumming and the Cherry Blossom Festival’s opening ceremony to food trucks serving local and Japanese delicacies. Kenjinkai will present traditional Japanese meals, and there will also be a craft fair, cultural demonstrations of calligraphy and mini ikebana, mochitsuki (rice cake pounding), and tea ceremonies. The festival’s enriched programming reflects the evolution over three decades, with an increased number of vendors, new entertainers, and multicultural elements that resonate with Hawaii’s multicultural community. Unique additions include bread dancing and capoeira, representing the festival’s openness to diverse cultural expressions.

Food: A Portal to Tradition

According to Beth Iwata, Director of Development, Japanese New Year traditions revolve significantly around food. Mochi, a rice cake, is consumed for longevity, while soba noodles are eaten to symbolically cut away the past year’s negativity. The festival provides an opportunity for attendees to delve into these traditions, savouring not just the food, but also the rich cultural symbolism it carries.

Logistical Details

While the festival is open to all and free of charge, attendees are advised to plan for parking, which may pose a challenge. However, a shuttle service will be provided from UH lower campus and the Varsity building in Moiliili to alleviate any transportation concerns. Embracing the spirit of ‘Ohana’, or family, the festival is a celebration of community, culture, and new beginnings.