en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii Rings in New Year with 31st Ohana Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii Rings in New Year with 31st Ohana Festival

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii invites the public to welcome the New Year with its 31st annual Ohana Festival on January 13. The festival, a beloved tradition, is a confluence of Japanese and Hawaiian cultures, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With no entry fee, the event promises a day of entertainment, food, and cultural immersion.

A Mosaic of Cultural Activities

The festival will feature an array of activities – from taiko drumming and the Cherry Blossom Festival’s opening ceremony to food trucks serving local and Japanese delicacies. Kenjinkai will present traditional Japanese meals, and there will also be a craft fair, cultural demonstrations of calligraphy and mini ikebana, mochitsuki (rice cake pounding), and tea ceremonies. The festival’s enriched programming reflects the evolution over three decades, with an increased number of vendors, new entertainers, and multicultural elements that resonate with Hawaii’s multicultural community. Unique additions include bread dancing and capoeira, representing the festival’s openness to diverse cultural expressions.

Food: A Portal to Tradition

According to Beth Iwata, Director of Development, Japanese New Year traditions revolve significantly around food. Mochi, a rice cake, is consumed for longevity, while soba noodles are eaten to symbolically cut away the past year’s negativity. The festival provides an opportunity for attendees to delve into these traditions, savouring not just the food, but also the rich cultural symbolism it carries.

Logistical Details

While the festival is open to all and free of charge, attendees are advised to plan for parking, which may pose a challenge. However, a shuttle service will be provided from UH lower campus and the Varsity building in Moiliili to alleviate any transportation concerns. Embracing the spirit of ‘Ohana’, or family, the festival is a celebration of community, culture, and new beginnings.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
From January 17 to February 12, Ticonic Gallery in Waterville will host the 45,000 Quilt Project. This poignant exhibit is the culmination of efforts from more than 60 immigrant justice activists and artists, all united under a common cause: illuminating the harsh realities of immigrant detention in the United States. A Tapestry of Activism and
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
9 mins ago
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
13 mins ago
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
5 mins ago
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
6 mins ago
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
6 mins ago
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
Latest Headlines
World News
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
3 seconds
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
34 seconds
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
39 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
1 min
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
1 min
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
2 mins
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
2 mins
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
2 mins
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
2 mins
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
39 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app