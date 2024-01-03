en English
Arts & Entertainment

January Concerts in Nashville: From Banjo Tributes to Rock Shows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
January Concerts in Nashville: From Banjo Tributes to Rock Shows

As the curtain rises on a new year, Nashville’s vibrant music scene prepares to entertain audiences with an eclectic mix of concerts throughout January. From celebrating the life and legacy of a banjo legend to honoring a country music queen, these upcoming events promise to deliver memorable performances.

The Ryman Auditorium’s Tribute to Earl Scruggs

On the centenary of late banjo player Earl Scruggs’ birth, the Ryman Auditorium will host a special tribute concert. Acclaimed artists like Jerry Douglas and The Del McCoury Band will come together to honor the bluegrass pioneer. The proceeds from this event will support The Earl Scruggs Center in North Carolina, a testament to Scruggs’ enduring musical legacy.

Indie-Alternative Pop and Country Music Take Over Brooklyn Bowl

The indie-alternative pop band Magic City Hippies brings their latest album ‘Water Your Garden’ to Nashville. Their spirited performance is expected to be a highlight of the winter tour. Following suit, country trio Restless Road, armed with their debut album ‘Last Rodeo,’ will also take the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl, promising a night of country rhythm and charm.

The Return of the Grand Ole Opry and Homage to Dolly Parton

The Grand Ole Opry makes its much-anticipated return to the Ryman Auditorium, featuring acts like Emmylou Harris and Mark Wills. In a special tribute show, various artists will perform Dolly Parton’s hits, with part of the proceeds going to the Opry Trust Fund. The concert serves as a testament to Parton’s monumental influence on country music.

Broadway Meets Classical and Rock Invades Bridgestone

Kristin Chenoweth, the Broadway powerhouse, teams up with the Nashville Symphony for performances that blend Broadway and classical music, promising a unique musical experience. Meanwhile, rock band Tool is set to bring their tour to the Bridgestone Arena, supported by Elder, offering fans a night of intense rock ‘n’ roll.

The Ryman Welcomes Frankie Valli, Elvis Costello, and Others

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are scheduled to grace the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, promising a night of nostalgic hits. The Ryman Auditorium will also host English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, accompanied by The Imposters and Charlie Sexton, showcasing his extensive music catalogue and artistic prowess.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

