Janno Gibbs Honors Late Father Ronaldo Valdez in Emotional Tribute

In a moving tribute, Filipino entertainer Janno Gibbs tearfully remembered his late father, veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. The emotional moment was reported by Gretchen Fullido on TV Patrol, a leading news program in the Philippines, on the evening of January 16, 2024.

Valdez Family Mourning

Struggling to hold back tears, Gibbs expressed his gratitude towards those who had extended their sympathies to his family during their time of mourning. Among these was actress Kathryn Bernardo, who was considered a granddaughter by Ronaldo Valdez, affectionately known as "Lolo Sir".

Controversy Around Leaked Video

The tribute also contained Gibbs' response to vloggers who had shared videos and fabricated stories about his father's death. This led to a formal apology from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for the leaked video, which had added to the family's distress during this difficult time.

Entertainment and Beyond

