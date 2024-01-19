Janis Joplin's Antique Pool Table Up For Auction: A Piece of Rock History

Janis Joplin, the rock legend, was known for her powerful, blues-inspired vocals and her rebellious spirit. In a poignant tribute to what would have been her 81st birthday, Julien's Auctions is auctioning an antique pool table that once graced her Larkspur, California home. The auction house anticipates the pool table, a true relic of rock history, will sell for between $10,000 to $20,000, with an opening bid of $2,500.

Janis Joplin's Love for Billiards

Joplin's love for billiards was as legendary as her music. The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co. Monarch Cushion 9' pool table from the 1920s was a fixture in her home since 1969, a year before her untimely death. It's a testament to her love for the game, a passion she nurtured alongside her groundbreaking music career in the tumultuous 1960s.

A Piece of Rock and Roll History

The pool table is much more than an antique; it's a significant piece of rock and roll history. Immortalized in several photographs, it has not been moved since its placement in Joplin's home. The table was featured in an August 1970 issue of Rolling Stone magazine, where Joplin graced the cover. A copy of that issue is included in the auction lot, further enhancing its historical value.

The Auction Details

The auction is scheduled for January 29, 2024. Interested bidders need to register for the online auction. Julien's Auctions has described the pool table as one of Joplin's most personal and loved objects, and its sale offers fans and collectors a unique opportunity to own a tangible piece of the rock icon's legacy.